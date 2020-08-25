The Pettiest Reactions To The Monica, C-Murder, Master P Drama Unfolding On The Internet

What started as a heartwarming story of long lost love and redemption has turned into fodder for internet mayhem. It started with Monica enlisting the help of one Kim Kardashian to get former lover C-Murder free. Then Master P chimed in with his thoughts and wanted to set the record straight. Then this happened:

Then Master P aired out his frustrations with how his brother, C-Murder, is allegedly ignoring the efforts put in from his family while incarcerated and praising Monica and Kim Kardashian. Now a woman claiming to have REALLY been holding the prisoner down throughout the years financially and physically has come forth to throw shade at Monica as well.

A lady under the Instagram handle ‘sheflysplanes‘ produced several photos of her and Corey Miller together over the years in prison settings and had a few things to say in the captions about his and Monica’s rekindling romance.

“Didn’t miss a weekend! Didn’t miss a call! Didn’t miss a payment! Monica who?! We all have a story and he will forever be a part of mine!”

In a separate post, the woman takes shots at Monica.

“Where these ni**as be at when you say you doing all this and all that. @Future you remember how it went down. All she did was finesse his kids and sneak to the prison. That lady was married. But y’all know know how down down I was. Let’s be clear clear. I moved 4 minutes away from Angola prison. I’m realer that any man you will ever meet!”

C-Murder’s apparent (ex)prison lover also produced photos of tattoos she got in support of him, including his name on her finger and a “TRU” tattoo on her back. Do you think this means anything? The alleged new lover of C-Murder’s Instagram page has now gone private, but how do you think this will effect the on going case?

To make matters even worse, Master P also had a final word in his qualm with his brother. Hit the flip to see what he had to say.

Whoo it is all a petty disaster and Twitter is eating it up. Hit the flip to see it all…