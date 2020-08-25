Fancy New Chapters: “The Real” Names Garcelle Beauvais As Their Newest Co-Host

Garcelle Beauvais will be joining The Real as their newest co-host according to an exclusive report by Variety.

This choice seems to be the syndicated daytime talk shows answer to Tamera Mowry leaving the show after 6 years on air with Adrienne Haughton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai. Amanda Seales announced her departure from the show earlier this summer after just a few months of hosting. On September 21st, Garcelle will make her debut as a permanent panel fixture with the remainder of the cast. She reveals she’s excited for the new chapter.

“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show ‘The Real,‘” Beauvais said. “My love for pop culture and news, blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’”

Beauvais currently has her own podcast where she dishes with her friends about relationship topics. The actress has previously worked with the Fox stations, co-hosting the syndicated entertainment show “Hollywood Today Live” in 2016. Executive producer for The Real, Rachel Miskowiec, says she’s excited to see Garcelle and the rest of the ladies get to work.

“We are so thrilled to have Garcelle joining our ‘virtual’ Girl Chat Table. Her extensive career in front of and behind the camera, and her willingness to share her life and her points of view on important topics with us make her the perfect addition. We can’t wait for Season 7 to begin.”

Congratulations to Ms. Fancy! The Real kicks off with Garcelle Sept. 21st, will you be watching? ‘