King Talk: Nas Discusses Failed Kanye Album & Hov Dropping On His Release Dates ‘ [Video]

Last week, Nas released his new Hit-Boy-produced album, King’s Disease to a standing ovation. From LeBron James and players in the bubble to everyone on social media, the response was clearly in his favor.

This morning, Nas took time out to stop by The Breakfast Club and discuss his new album, previous albums, and everything in between. In 2018, Nas teamed up with Kanye West for what was supposed to be a summer takeover of new albums each week but ended up falling short on expectations due to the workload needed to complete the projects. When asked about failing to meet expectations with NASIR, Nas kept a positive outlook on the situation.

“We spent time and I was working on ideas. He would give me a few loops and I would write to them but they weren’t finished,” the rapper said. “He was working on a lot. He had [Kid Cudi], he had Teyana Taylor, he had his album and I was the only one coming in starting fresh. So, I had less time with him. We really did that album the week it was supposed to come out.”

Nas also kept the positive energy flowing when asked about Jay-Z somehow always dropping an album or a single on his pre-announced release dates. He chalked it up to the two just wanting to be creative at the same time.

“I think maybe there’s an energy that we both have where maybe we work around the same time,” said Nas.

Nas seems to be in a very good space both creatively and mentally and is already teasing another project.