De’Aren Is The First Of The Newborn Triplets To Come Home On “Doubling Down With The Derricos” [VIDEO]

We’ve been fascinated with this family, The Derricos, since first seeing the trailer for their TLC show “Doubling Down With The Derricos.” Last week on the show, the family welcomed their latest additions — a set of triplets. Unfortunately the births weren’t completely without complications, one of the babies will need several surgeries before she can come home — but while little Dawsyn still has some challenges ahead of her, triplet sis De’Aren is headed home on the new episode. We’ve got an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, airing on TLC at 10pm EST /9pm CST

Check it out below:

We’re super proud of ourselves because we just recently got a handle on all the kids’ names and ages. At 14, Darian Derrico is the oldest child, followed by her brother Derrick who is 9, next up are the twins Dallas and Denver who are 8, then the quintuplets Deniko, Dariz, Deonee, Daician and Daiten, 6, triplins Diez and Dior are 2 and the newborn triplets are Dawson, De’Aren and Dyver. Whew… Are you dizzy? Because we are!

We’re huge fans of this family and our Senior Content Director Janeé Bolden recently chatted with Karen and Deon Derrico exclusively to find out about their lives as reality stars, managing a household full of 14 kids and what their wishlist looks like for their dream home. Stay tuned for that interview later this week.