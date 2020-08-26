Jerry Falwell Jr. Resigns Amid Cuckold Conundrum, Wife Admits Affair With Pool Boy

In (allegedly freaky deeky) white folks news…

There’s a cuckold conundrum afoot and it involves the now former President of Liberty University, his wife, and a pool boy.

Embattled Evangelical leader and staunch Dorito Dinge supporter, Jerry Falwell Jr., announced his resignation from Liberty, the evangelical Christian university, shortly after reports surfaced that his wife Becki Falwell had an affair with a much, much younger man. That man is a former Miami pool attendant named Giancarlo Granda, 29, who told Reuters that he not only smashed Becki’s communion crackers but, here’s the kicker; that her holy hubby liked to watch.

*Pardon us while we clutch our Mother of the Church pearls, ya’ll (ALLEGEDLY) nasty!*

“Giancarlo Granda says he was 20 when he met Jerry and Becki Falwell while working as a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel in March 2012. Starting that month and continuing into 2018, Granda told Reuters that the relationship involved him having sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell looked on.” “Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Granda said in an interview with Reuters. “Now 29, he described the liaisons as frequent – “multiple times per year” – and said the encounters took place at hotels in Miami and New York, and at the Falwells’ home in Virginia.”

Exclusive: A business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr and his wife Becki shared text and audio messages with @Reuters, showing his relationship with the evangelical couple https://t.co/CCq99hpizy pic.twitter.com/l1K9w5kEQk — Reuters (@Reuters) August 24, 2020

Becki has since admitted to the affair and told The Washington Post that her husband’s forgiven her while noting that it was “embarrassing and humbling.” She’s also claiming that her husband was not involved in any way.

Sure, sis!

Jerry himself is also denying the cuckold allegations and told The Washington Examiner that his wife’s affair was “short-lived and that the two reconciled quickly.” He also alleged that the cabana cake clobberer has been threatening to expose the affair for years.

“Im just tired of it,” said Falwell of the anxiety he’s felt about the affair becoming public and embarrassing his family and Liberty to The Washington Examiner. “It’s just got to end,” he added.

As for Jerr’s resignation from Lincoln, he wants people to know this;

Whew chile, the mess!

As you can imagine social media is EATING UP this scandal.

Evangelical white Christian hypocrisy at its finest:

Jerry Falwell allowing his hotwife Becki to smash with the the pool boy for 10 years while he watches Black People: pic.twitter.com/pjn41INtvg — psedoali 🧔🏾🏀✊🏾 (@psedoali) August 24, 2020

A reenactment of how the Becki Tilley / Giancarlo Granda affair began. 😂#Poolboy #Falwell pic.twitter.com/YjJM6UUZjb — 🇺🇸 Ⴑames #BidenHarris2020 Ƨtiffler 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lyve_Wire) August 24, 2020

What do YOU think about this super messy cuckold conundrum???