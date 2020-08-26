Verzuz: Funniest (And Pettiest) Brandy Vs. Monica Tweets (So Far)

If Monica wears these, Brandy in for a long night….. pic.twitter.com/b7rddGmLzy — 👑KingLite👑 (@MrLiteOnDeccc) August 24, 2020

Everyone’s buzzing over the upcoming Verzuz battle between the Brandy aka the Vocal Bible and Monica aka Goonica after years of alleged beef, smash hits and legacy building as two of the biggest R&B stars of their generation.

“What songs would you all like to see us bring to @verzuzonline,” tweeted Monica. “Celebrating these catalogs is for the culture with love! From Young Women to Adult Women we’ve been with y’all! Name the songs you love.”

1 week until this magical moment with @MonicaDenise!!! We’re celebrating the love of music and want you to feel a part of the experience. Tell us your must hear songs! @verzuzonline @AppleMusic pic.twitter.com/0UTUvCkfkF — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) August 24, 2020

“1 week until this magical moment with @MonicaDenise!!! We’re celebrating the love of music and want you to feel a part of the experience. Tell us your must hear songs,” tweeted Brandy who thanked Monica and the streaming platforms for making this happen.

Brandy, 41, and Monica, 39, dominated R&B as teens in the ’90s and famously won Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group for “The Boy Is Mine” at the 1999 Grammys.

The award-winning duo reunited in 2012 for follow-up single “It All Belongs to Me.” Three years later, Monica revealed there was never really a feud between her and Brandy. Nope. Just “brilliant marketing.”

“People are still asking: ‘Who was the boy?’ and ‘Who got the boy?’ There was no boy! It just was a song!” Monica told HuffPost Live. “We played up the dramatics of it all, but I’m like, ‘Guys, we were 16 and 17.’ We’re 35 and 36 now. There was no boy and no beef.”

The living legends face off Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. EDT on Apple Music and the official Verzuz Instagram account.

The shoes we’re wearing to this

Monica VS Brandy battle pic.twitter.com/foSm8a0xHf — Jessica Lí (@thejessicali) August 24, 2020

Who you got winning this Verzuz? Will you even be keeping score or just enjoying the show ? Tell us in the comments and peep the funniest (and pettiest) Brandy vs. Monica tweets on the flip.