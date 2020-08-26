2 shot and 1 injured when armed white teen shoots protesters in Kenosha
#BlackLivesMatter: 2 Dead And 1 Injured As White Agitator Starts Shooting During Kenosha Protest For Jacob Blake
Jacob Blake‘s father has reported that his son is paralyzed from the waist down after being shot 7 times in the back by a trigger-happy police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin who has yet-to-be-identified. In response, the streets of Kenosha have now been flooded for the third night with protesters who will not sit idly by and let this shooting stand. Sadly, when it comes to these protests a similar pattern tends to hold. By day, there are loud voices and by night, there are loud bangs of gunfire.
Last night was no exception. According to a NewsOne article, two people have been killed and one seriously injured after an armed white agitator, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse began firing at protesters with an AR-15 during a scuffle.
The video of the shooting is floating around social media and we warn you that it is disturbing and triggering to watch.
As a result of Rittenhouse’s shooting, one person was struck in the head, another in the chest, and the third person was struck in the arm.
🚨GRAPHIC🚨 Shootings occurred tonight during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This injured victim was treated by civilian volunteers before the police intervened. The fourth photo is of two such volunteers, who were armed. The injured man was also armed at the time he was shot. The man was not shot by law enforcement. . وقع إطلاق نار الليلة خلال احتجاجات في كينوشا بولاية ويسكونسن. وقد عالج متطوعون مدنيون هذه الضحية الجريحة قبل تدخل الشرطة. الصورة الرابعة لاثنين من هؤلاء المتطوعين مسلحين. وكان الجريح مسلحاً أيضاً وقت إطلاق النار عليه.
At this time there is no report of Rittenhouse being arrested and it appears that police who were on the scene allowed him to go free…
An armed white vigilante showed up to a protest in Kenosha Wisconsin shot someone and as people were trying to apprehend him he opens fire and shoots more people reportedly killing two. Then is allowed to walk away from the crime as multiple police officers drive by him and do not apprehend him as people are telling them that he is the shooter! He has a gun! People are identifying him! He still is allowed to leave the scene of a crime. Meanwhile #JacobBlake was unarmed and shot 7 times in the back by police. The shooter is exactly who Trump was speaking to when he said liberate Michigan. The McCluskey’s when they pointed weapons at protesters. Those very fine people were given time at the #RNC. The President and Republicans have encourage this type of behavior with their Law and Order talk for months. THIS IS WHITE PRIVILEGE. Free to shoot. Free to kill, Free to leave. #2020
CNN reported that, late Tuesday night around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to reports of victims suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The Kenosha Police Department revealed that one person that was admitted to the hospital late last night was in “serious” condition but had non-life threatening injuries.” The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the names and ages of the victims have yet to be released.
Justice will be demanded one way or another. We suggest that the proper authorities choose “one way”…
