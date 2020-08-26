BlackLivesMatter: 2 Dead And 1 Injured As White Agitator Starts Shooting During Kenosha Protest For Jacob Blake

Jacob Blake‘s father has reported that his son is paralyzed from the waist down after being shot 7 times in the back by a trigger-happy police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin who has yet-to-be-identified. In response, the streets of Kenosha have now been flooded for the third night with protesters who will not sit idly by and let this shooting stand. Sadly, when it comes to these protests a similar pattern tends to hold. By day, there are loud voices and by night, there are loud bangs of gunfire.

Last night was no exception. According to a NewsOne article, two people have been killed and one seriously injured after an armed white agitator, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse began firing at protesters with an AR-15 during a scuffle.

The video of the shooting is floating around social media and we warn you that it is disturbing and triggering to watch.

Gun battle on the streets of Kenosha: Two shot dead and one wounded after BLM protests in Kenosha https://t.co/ZTXrbltiUm pic.twitter.com/jkVfIG7FT4 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 26, 2020

Two people were shot + killed + another wounded in #Kenosha after a white militia member opened fire during ongoing protests. Shooter identified himself on video as Kyle; seen earlier being given water by riot police who thanked him for being there. Militia promoted on InfoWars. pic.twitter.com/jKW24k6gUU — It's Going Down (@IGD_News) August 26, 2020

As a result of Rittenhouse’s shooting, one person was struck in the head, another in the chest, and the third person was struck in the arm.

At this time there is no report of Rittenhouse being arrested and it appears that police who were on the scene allowed him to go free…

CNN reported that, late Tuesday night around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to reports of victims suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The Kenosha Police Department revealed that one person that was admitted to the hospital late last night was in “serious” condition but had non-life threatening injuries.” The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the names and ages of the victims have yet to be released.

Justice will be demanded one way or another. We suggest that the proper authorities choose “one way”…