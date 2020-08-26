WholeNewGame: Doc Rivers Gives Powerful And Emotional Speech About Police Killing Jacob Blake [Video]

Jacob Blake is on the minds and hearts of every single NBA player and coach in the bubble. Black Lives Matters is explicitly tied to this unconventional NBA season and since the bubble has commenced we have watched more life be stolen away from Black bodies. It’s heartbreaking and it’s maddening and only serves to galvanize those of us who will push back against injustice with the force of a thousand Gods.

Other NBA players have spoken out about the horrific shooting involving Mr. Blake. The Laker’s LeBron James said he is currently working on way to help the Black community through these challenging times. Norm Powell and Fred VanFleet spoke at press conference this week and claimed that they are debating whether they should boycott the Raptors this season in light of Jacob Blake’s shooting and the recent police brutality deaths that have plagued America over these past months.

Last night, prior to game 5 of the Clippers vs. Mavericks, L.A.’s head coach Doc Rivers sat with reporters and gave a goosebump-worthy speech about how it feels to watch yet another Black body be subject to the violent and overreactive whims of men who consistently abuse us with impunity.

“We’re sick and tired of the f**ks#!t and dammit you should be too”. There’s no question that Doc Rivers has had enough. Things got real when the coach expressed his thoughts on the RNC. He preceded to take his mask off so that everyone could hear him loud and clear:

“All you hear is Donald Trump and all of them talking about fear,” “We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that we’re denied to live in certain communities. We’ve been hung. We’ve been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear.” His bone-chilling speech didn’t stop there.

Press play on the video below to watch what he had to say.