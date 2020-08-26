OGFans: A Gallery Of Throwback Internet Baddies Who Are Still Fine As Hell

The internet is being dominated by all these newcomers who are tearing the game up with their OnlyFans and IG accounts with millions of followers. They have their TikToks and their apps and we can see them whenever we want. However, back in the day we had things like magazine covers we had to see once a month or music videos or our own imaginations.

These women were the damn torchbearers who came through and rocked our worlds. Guess what. So many of them still got it, too. They’re still tearing up the ‘net and showing us that they are as fly as ever. Hell, if they wanted to give us their own versions of OnlyFans accounts we could take that, too.

So without further ado, let’s look at some of the internet baddies who killed it in the early 2000s and early 2010s who are still cooking.