Can’t Be Serious: Fans Tell Masika To “Go To Hell” After She Faked Kidnapping To Promote OnlyFans Page

Reality actress Masika Kalysha upset A LOT of people on social media yesterday after she staged being assaulted, displaying bloody bruises while claiming to be kidnapped. The former “Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird” star then uploaded the clip to Instagram, begging people to help her.

Alarmed and disturbed, fans soon realized that it wasn’t the emergency Masika was painting the scenario out to be as she revealed towards the end of the clip. The mother was actually acting and using the moment to promote her OnlyFans page to get “tips” and new subscribers. Smh.

“They said you guys have to leave me tips and follow me so they can take the money or they’re not gonna let me go.”

Masika eventually deleted the video after sparking outrage from people who were offended she was using such a serious scenario to promote herself. The reality star claimed that she’s on set filming a project about “child sex trafficking” and her stunt was intended to grab people’s attention for the important matter.

Sure.

Masika continued to defend herself on Twitter after a fan told her to “go to hell”.

WAIT 😳 I was SMART enough to utilize a massive platform that gets TRAFFIC for SEXUAL content to bring awareness to SEX TRAFFICKING instead of twerking 😳🤭 so whatchu sayin is imma genius 🤷🏽‍♀️ u also mad that I used only fans to start a stock club? 🤷🏽‍♀️ but if I was fkn cool? Oh ok https://t.co/YI6OvjgcqP — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) August 26, 2020

Masika even went as far as tagging an organization with the mission to stop child sex trafficking, R.O.S.E., saying she’d be donating money to them. Project R.O.S.E is an organization that provides awareness of human trafficking and attends to the needs of victims of sexual exploitation, homelessness and drug addiction.

A rep from R.O.S.E. has publicly denied the organization is working with Masika at all according to this report from The Neighborhood Talk.

Yikes.

Masika is sharing receipts to prove that she was indeed not only a part of R.O.S.E., but on the advisory board. Hit the flip to read them.