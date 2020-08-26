SMH: Masika Kalysha Faked Kidnapping To Promote OnlyFans Page
Can’t Be Serious: Fans Tell Masika To “Go To Hell” After She Faked Kidnapping To Promote OnlyFans Page
Reality actress Masika Kalysha upset A LOT of people on social media yesterday after she staged being assaulted, displaying bloody bruises while claiming to be kidnapped. The former “Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird” star then uploaded the clip to Instagram, begging people to help her.
Alarmed and disturbed, fans soon realized that it wasn’t the emergency Masika was painting the scenario out to be as she revealed towards the end of the clip. The mother was actually acting and using the moment to promote her OnlyFans page to get “tips” and new subscribers. Smh.
“They said you guys have to leave me tips and follow me so they can take the money or they’re not gonna let me go.”
Masika eventually deleted the video after sparking outrage from people who were offended she was using such a serious scenario to promote herself. The reality star claimed that she’s on set filming a project about “child sex trafficking” and her stunt was intended to grab people’s attention for the important matter.
Sure.
Masika continued to defend herself on Twitter after a fan told her to “go to hell”.
Masika even went as far as tagging an organization with the mission to stop child sex trafficking, R.O.S.E., saying she’d be donating money to them. Project R.O.S.E is an organization that provides awareness of human trafficking and attends to the needs of victims of sexual exploitation, homelessness and drug addiction.
A rep from R.O.S.E. has publicly denied the organization is working with Masika at all according to this report from The Neighborhood Talk.
View this post on Instagram
TNHT Staff: @YesThatsDee _________________________________ Neighbors, yesterday Masika took to Instagram and posted a controversial video of her pretending to be a victim of kidnapping and instructed her followers to click the link to her only fans account to find out what the video was about. _____________________________________________ Masika received a lot of backlash but says she was on set for a role she received and had to play a victim of sex trafficking and wanted to bring attention to the cause. _____________________________________________ However, the r.o.s.e organization, who Masika said would receive the funds from her only fans account, says they didn’t approve and aren’t accepting a dime of that money! _____________________________________________ Neighbors, what are your thoughts?
Yikes.
Masika is sharing receipts to prove that she was indeed not only a part of R.O.S.E., but on the advisory board. Hit the flip to read them.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.