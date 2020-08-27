Update: L.A. District Attorney Drops Case In Attack On Transwomen Citing Lack Of Evidence, Two Suspects Released

This. is. awful.

The L.A. County District Attorney has declined to press charges against the men who attacked three transwomen of color in that now-viral hate crime attack, for now. As previously reported influencers Eden The Doll, Jaselene Whiterose, and JoslynFlawless were attacked by a group of transphobic “men” in Hollywood who hit them, stole from their purses and threatened to kill them while they simply waited for a rideshare pickup.

Onlookers watched and egged the abusers on, and a police cruiser was seen driving by without stopping. Jaslene was knocked unconscious after being struck in the head, and Joslyn was threatened with a crowbar during the assault.

Now, however, it looks like things have come to a halt.

NBC Los Angeles reports that the men arrested in connection with the attack, 29-year-old Carlton Callway and 42-year-old Willie Walker, were both released Tuesday afternoon.

#BREAKING: The LAPD has announced the arrest of 29-year-old Carlton Callway in relation to the Hollywood robbery/hate crime involving three transgender women, including YouTube star Eden The Doll. https://t.co/XxoS2Iqjna — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 20, 2020

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said that the need for “further investigation” is the reason why. That means the case has been sent back to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“Our office has asked for further investigation,” said Greg Risling. “No charges have been filed at this time. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be reviewed for filing consideration.”

Earlier this week, Eden The Doll shared a video of herself speaking to an attorney from the L.A. D.A. who confirmed that the case won’t move forward for the time being.

“The district attorney has decided to temporarily reject the case from further investigation, meaning that the individual that was arrested will be released today,” said the lawyer on the call. “The DA that was assigned this case feels that he needs more time to review the evidence. Now whether that’s typical standard procedure, I don’t know.”

Isn’t interesting that they need more time to “review the evidence” when the men’s faces are CLEARLY seen in those viral videos of the attack??? LGBTQIA+ activists certainly think so, and they’re calling for transparency in the case.

“We want to make sure the case is being investigated as a hate crime,” said Terra Russell-Slavin, director of policy and community building at the L.A. LGBT Center according to ABC 7. “The community is watching. I think if people are being asked to report, part of that is building the trust to make those reports and ensure the matters are going to be taken seriously,” Russell-Slavin added.

A Change.Org petition and GoFundMe are circulating calling for justice for the victims. The GoFundMe has a script for use when calling the D.A. to demand justice.

What do YOU think about this unfortunate development in the case???