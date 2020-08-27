District Attorney Drops Case In Attack Of Trans Women For Lack Of Evidence,
Update: L.A. District Attorney Drops Case In Attack On Transwomen Citing Lack Of Evidence, Two Suspects Released
This. is. awful.
The L.A. County District Attorney has declined to press charges against the men who attacked three transwomen of color in that now-viral hate crime attack, for now. As previously reported influencers Eden The Doll, Jaselene Whiterose, and JoslynFlawless were attacked by a group of transphobic “men” in Hollywood who hit them, stole from their purses and threatened to kill them while they simply waited for a rideshare pickup.
Onlookers watched and egged the abusers on, and a police cruiser was seen driving by without stopping. Jaslene was knocked unconscious after being struck in the head, and Joslyn was threatened with a crowbar during the assault.
Now, however, it looks like things have come to a halt.
NBC Los Angeles reports that the men arrested in connection with the attack, 29-year-old Carlton Callway and 42-year-old Willie Walker, were both released Tuesday afternoon.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said that the need for “further investigation” is the reason why. That means the case has been sent back to the Los Angeles Police Department.
“Our office has asked for further investigation,” said Greg Risling. “No charges have been filed at this time. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be reviewed for filing consideration.”
Earlier this week, Eden The Doll shared a video of herself speaking to an attorney from the L.A. D.A. who confirmed that the case won’t move forward for the time being.
“The district attorney has decided to temporarily reject the case from further investigation, meaning that the individual that was arrested will be released today,” said the lawyer on the call. “The DA that was assigned this case feels that he needs more time to review the evidence. Now whether that’s typical standard procedure, I don’t know.”
View this post on Instagram
Court was scheduled for tomorrow 8:30am. They went ahead and did it today instead without notifying us. The District Attorney has officially REJECTED our case due to not enough evidence…. every file has been dropped and EVERYONE has been released from jail. THIS IS YOUR AMERICA. Our lives DO NOT MATTER to them. I’d like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for supporting and campaigning and loving my friends and I during the hardest week of our lives. I wish I had good news. I wish I could say all of this made a difference. I wish our sacrifice meant something. I don’t know what direction this will go but I know God is watching over us and he’s proud of us regardless. DAYAN MATHAI 213-257-2385 Assistant Head District Attorney
Isn’t interesting that they need more time to “review the evidence” when the men’s faces are CLEARLY seen in those viral videos of the attack??? LGBTQIA+ activists certainly think so, and they’re calling for transparency in the case.
“We want to make sure the case is being investigated as a hate crime,” said Terra Russell-Slavin, director of policy and community building at the L.A. LGBT Center according to ABC 7.
“The community is watching. I think if people are being asked to report, part of that is building the trust to make those reports and ensure the matters are going to be taken seriously,” Russell-Slavin added.
SMFH.
A Change.Org petition and GoFundMe are circulating calling for justice for the victims. The GoFundMe has a script for use when calling the D.A. to demand justice.
What do YOU think about this unfortunate development in the case???
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.