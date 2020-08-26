Real Friends: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Go “Face To Face” For 33 Questions With GQ & Vogue [Video]

Rihanna’s takeover of the skin industry has been one of the best things to happen in recent years. Her products have hit the market and completely taken over and now, she’s taking even more space in our skincare rotation. For her latest expansion, she tapped ASAP Rocky as one of the models for her campaigns. To promote their campaign and FentySkin as a whole, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky gave us the most ambitious cross over since Avengers: Infinity War, teaming with GQ, and Vogue to answer each other’s questions.

For Vogue, Rihanna answers 15 questions from ASAP from her first red carpet looks to her last purchase under $20.

“Men love their skin, and they take care of it, but they feel obligated almost to only use products that are for men because anything beyond that feels too feminine, it’s not for them, they’re not allowed, they don’t have permission,” says Rihanna to Rocky.

For GQ, ASAP Rocky gets into the hot seat to answer all of Rihanna’s questions for him. Let’s just say she didn’t hold anything back and asked whatever was on her mind.

She asked Rocky a majority of the same questions while calling him out for his first red carpet look. ASAP also takes a deep dive into his favorite skincare products and his routine, plus how it’s developed over the years. Then he goes into what he wishes more people would discuss in the beauty industry and what Rihanna is doing to help that as well.

“I had to discover face cleansing and skincare all at the same time when I was a young buck in the shower,” says Rocky. “You can’t wash your body with the same rag you wash your face with. I was lucky enough to be the type of guy that wants to wash my face.”

Are they flirting in these videos orrrrr…

The Vogue and GQ “Face To Face” interviews come amid reports that these two are a couple. Based on their interactions, what do YOU think???