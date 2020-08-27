Remember Her? Guess Which Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Filed For Divorce After 25-Year Marriage

Former “Basketball Wives” couple Kimberli Russell and Bryon Russell are sadly calling it quits after 25 years.

You may or may not remember The Russells, who were featured early on in the franchise for only one season. The separated couple appeared on Season 2 of the hit VH1 reality show, and famously had one of their wedding anniversaries featured on an episode. During the season, Kimberlie acted as a friend and mediator for Jennifer Williams and her then husband Eric Williams.

Today, Kimberli Russell is also a fitness coach, philanthropist, and is a member of WOVA, Women of Vision Alliance, which is a non-profit organization for women. According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Kimberlie filed to end the couple’s lengthy marriage on August 24, 2020, in Los Angeles County Court.

Soon to be divorced, Russell is a famous veteran of the Utah Jazz, helping them reach back-to-back NBA finals in the late 1990s. Unfortunately, he is also well known for guarding Michael Jordan at the end of game 6 of the NBA Finals where Jordan stepped back and made the game-winning shot.

Reports say Bryon and Kim were married in 1994 and share three children together.