“The Original Magic Mike”: Twitter Is Celebrating AND Clowning Throwback Shemar Moore Soul Train Clips For No Reason Whatsoever

The internet loves getting in its moods. Sometimes they randomly drag people. Sometimes they randomly celebrate someone. On the rare occasion, Twitter opts to do both. That’s what happened on Wednesday night and Thursday morning as Gen Z Twitter suddenly remembered that Shemar Moore used to host the beloved dance show Soul Train. Old clips of Moore started to circulate around the internet :

Soul train in the early 2000’s hosted by Shemar Moore pic.twitter.com/2JJjgmVcDW — $ (@2000sphase) August 27, 2020

And this:

YALL NOT FINNA TELL ME SHEMAR MOORE AINT FINE 🤤 https://t.co/FJ2cEUfFZG — Ebony_Feet69 (@EFeet69) August 27, 2020

Shemar was a host on Soul Train in the early 2000s and has since moved on to be a super cool CBS cop.

Before his current role as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson of the hit CBS series S.W.A.T, Shemar had an eight year run on the Young & The Restless as Malcolm Winters. He also appears as FBI agent Derek Morgan in Criminal Minds.

He’s 50 now and enjoying his life.

Here’s what he said when he turned 50:

“I actually feel great and I like myself getting older. I like how I feel, I like the wisdom, I like the life experience,” he says. “I’m proud of myself in the sense that everything that I can build that I need. Everything that I need in my life I feel like I’ve accomplished. Anything more would just be icing on the cake.,” Moore adds. “What’s missing is the one piece of the puzzle that I can’t control by myself and I really am looking forward to that chapter of my life where I fall in love and have a partner in crime and then eventually a family. So I’m 49 but George Clooney gives me hope cause he didn’t make it happen till he was 52.”

He’s only 50 and still looking like this? He’s STILL fine and looks like’s he hasn’t aged either:

