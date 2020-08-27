If You See A Bacon Boy, Point Him Out: Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey Identified As Jacob Blake’s Shooter

Father, God, we want to slap the grinnin’-a$$ teeth out of this pig’s mouth…

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by a cowardly police officer while his children watched in horror from their family vehicle. For days the identity of that cowardly police officer remained a secret but that has changed finally.

According to The Guardian, the white man who shot Jacob Blake is named Rusten Sheskey. He is a seven-year (the sick irony of that number is NOT lost on us) veteran of the Kenosha Police Department and he is solely responsible for Blake’s injuries as he pulled the trigger on his service weapon once for every year he’s been gainfully employed with our tax dollars. F**k Rusten Sheskey and everybody who loves him. The Department of Justice and the FBI are investigating the “potential” civil rights violations of which there seem to be plenty.

A statement released by Kenosha P.D. claims that Blake told the officer that he had a knife but it is unclear if he said that before or after being damn-near shot to death.

“During the investigation following the initial incident, Mr Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession. Division of criminal investigation agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons.”

If Mr. Blake told authorities he had a knife prior to the shooting then why the hell wouldn’t the multiple cops on the scene tackle him to the ground if they were so fearful for their lives? Why conveniently let him walk to his car before opening fire? To make for probable cause?