Congrats, Katy Kat! Katy Perry Welcomes Baby Daisy Dove With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is a mom. The songstress has announced that she and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Orlando made the announcement himself by sharing a post by charity Unicef confirming the arrival of their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. Katy and Orlando are Unicef ambassadors. The couple noted in the Unicef post that they’re grateful for their healthcare experience but noted that other families aren’t as lucky.

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy,” the post said. ‘We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,’ Katy and Orlando told us. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.” […] We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀

Gratefully-⠀Katy & Orlando.”⠀

Katy first revealed her pregnancy to the world in a music video for her track “Never Worn White” in March.

Katy and Orlando have been dating since 2016 and reportedly split 10 months later. They reunited in 2018 and announced their engagement in 2016.

Congrats to Katy and Orlando!