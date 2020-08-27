‘Just You And God’ Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie Issues Message For Those Staying During Storms [Video]

Texas Mayor Thurman Bartie Issues Message For Those Staying During Storms
Hurricane Laura has luckily already avoided Port Arthur, Texas, but the chance for danger was too slim to chance. Many people along the coast get worn out from hearing that every storm is dangerous and they should evacuate once again, so they stay put and just decide to risk it. Of course, more times than not, luck goes in their favor–but all it takes is one time for their life to be taken or altered forever.
Just three years ago, Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas and Hurricane Laura was on pace to do more damage than Harvey could even think of. Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie issued warnings for his citizens and after feeling many weren’t listening, he went the extra mile to keep it all the way real with his people.
From Facebook Live, to the radio, to every social media platform, he issued his warning: if you’re still in the area, it’s “just you and God.”
Many residents cited the ongoing pandemic and lack of funds due to unemployment being cut as reasons they are forced to stay. Of course, this is understandable, but when a storm gets a historic “unsurvivable” label, it’s probably best you figure something out, even if it means walking.
