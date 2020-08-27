“Love After Lock Up” Exclusive: Will Jessica And Maurice Defy His Parole Orders And Leave California? [VIDEO]

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Love After Lockup” and you already know we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. If you’ve never seen the show before, just know it’s definitely a guilty pleasure! Heavy emphasis on guilty. The series follows lovebirds hoping to make their way to the altar with the jailbirds who may or may not be conning them. From the first lusty meet-ups outside of prison walls to awkward meetings with mom, ‘Love After Lockup’ doesn’t miss a moment of every romantic, cringy, and heartbreaking journey. In the clip, from tomorrow’s episode, Maurice is in favor of going to Nevada, even though his parole officer denied his request to leave the state of California. He’s ready to start his life with Jessica, but she doesn’t want him to risk getting into more trouble. Check out the clip below:

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Destinie gets more than she bargained for at the furniture store. Heather prepares a sultry surprise for her fiancé Dylan’s release. Shavel’s extravagant gift for Quaylon enrages her family. Kristianna battles her demons during an emotional reunion.

Love After Lockup Season 3 “Denied & Declined” airs Friday, August 28 at 9pm ET on WE tv. Will you be watching?