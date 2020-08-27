Fiesta: R. Kelly Allegedly Attacked In Prison By Intrepid Inmate

Imprisoned illiterate R. Kelly is reportedly recovering after being attacked in prison, and we’re having a fiesta. TMZ reports that an inmate “inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago sat the Petulant Pied Piper sitting on his bed and started “punching the crap out of him.”

Why? Well because of Kelly’s supporters (why do they exist?) who keep protesting outside the jail.

“Our sources say the inmate went on the attack because he was angry about the detention facility being placed on lock down a couple of times largely due to Kelly protesters outside the jail. We’re told the fight didn’t last long, and it’s unclear if another inmate or guards broke it up. Our sources say Kelly was examined by a doctor, who determined the singer was okay … no broken bones or serious injuries.”

Kelly’s attorney declined to comment on the alleged incident. A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau Of Prisons also told TMZ that the prison “cannot comment on an individual inmate’s conditions of confinement or medical status due to privacy and safety reasons.”

*Update*

Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg confirmed the attack and said he wants the court to release Kelly on bail because “the prison system can’t ensure his safety.”

Regardless, it is time to release Mr. Kelly. The government cannot ensure his safety, and they cannot give him his day in court. We should not incarcerate people indefinitely because we cannot provide them with due process! — Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) August 27, 2020

Good luck with that!

This is just the latest news on Kelly who’s facing a series of child sex abuse charges.

In our latest exclusive on R. Kelly, we revealed that the feds believe the disgraced singer – who is facing two federal criminal cases for abusing schoolgirls – made $1.2 million in 2019 and stashed it in a secret bank account, likely in order to avoid paying fines or restitution if he’s found guilty, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

“The secret account was opened under a shell company called “SomeBrotherLuv LLC,” and simply was a repository for Kelly’s royalties, the feds said. U.S. Attorney John Lausch revealed Kelly’s secret accounts and financial dealings after one of Kelly’s lawyers accused the government of going on a “fishing expedition” by subpoenaing his bank records. Lausch also accused Kelly’s lawyer of making payments to witnesses and alleged victims on Kelly’s behalf. We’ve reached out to Kelly’s lawyer for comment. There is no suggestion that Kelly’s lawyers broke the law.”

Kelly, who has been locked up for a year on these charges as well as a simultaneous racketeering and kidnapping case in New York City, is expected to head to trial this October.