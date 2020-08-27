Congratulations! Khadijah Haqq McCray Pregnant With Her Third Child

The Haqq family is expanding again!

Khadijah Haqq McCray, whose twin sister Malika welcomed her son with rapper O.T. Genasis in March, is expecting again. Khadijah, 37, made the announcement Thursday via Instagram with a ClearBlue pregnancy ad.

“I’m pregnant!!! I couldn’t wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home,” she captioned a positive pregnancy test pic. “I decided to use @ClearBlue because this has always been the most important result in my life. I love how their digital pregnancy test builds excitement by showing a countdown feature, assuring your answer is coming… And for me it displayed PREGNANT! No time for guessing, I need accuracy.

Thank you #ClearBlue for delivering this amazing news to myself, my family and friends!”

Khadijah and her former NFL player husband Bobby McCray, 39, have been married for ten years.

They share a son, Christian, 10, daughter Celine, 6, and Bobby Jr. from Bobby Sr.’s previous relationship.

Khadijah’s been flooded with well-wishes from the likes, of course, her Kardashian friends, Khloe and Kris, to new mommy Cassie who wrote; “♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ Yaaaaaaay!!!!”

And Christina Milian who joked about Khadijah getting pregnant during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“Yessssss quarantine baby!! 😍😜 how exciting congratulations!!!!!,” wrote Christina.

Congrats to Khadijah Haqq!