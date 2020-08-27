The Last Hellurrr! BET Bids Farewell To Tyler Perry’s Most Iconic Character With “Madea Farewell Play”

It’s so hard to say goodbye to… Madea. For real. Madea’s final appearance in the stage play, “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play,” is officially airing TODAY on BET plus. Check out a teaser from the production below:

Shout out to our girl Brie Gillum, who is an actress and singer featured in the play.

Tyler definitely had a good run, but ultimately he decided it was time to retire the role.

“I always said I didn’t want to be her age playing her and I felt like she had run out of things to say, for now,” Perry said of Madea’s farewell. “I loved being able to tour with this final play and for those who didn’t get to come out in person to see it, this gives them a chance. And with everything happening in the world right now, it almost makes me want to bring her back out of retirement.“

Besides watching the play on BET plus you can also check out “The Virtual Madea Museum,” which captures Madea’s legacy, cultural influence, and achievements. Each aspect of the museum honoring the comedic and cultural matriarch through a series of exhibits that will allow fans to celebrate Madea’s legacy before bidding her character a farewell. Here are some features of the Virtual Madea Museum:

The Legacy Portrait Shop – Organized chronologically on a virtual wall, portraits of Madea—from her first stage play appearance (I Can Do Bad All By Myself) to her last (Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell)—appear creating a visual timeline and ode to her iconic character.

The Hall of Song – is an interactive continuation of the virtual museum, bringing guests into the musical fold by showcasing the best musical moments in Madea stage play history and empowering guests to take part in a virtual singing experience



Museums & Pearls Costume Exhibit – Marrying the grandeur of The Metropolitan Museum’s annual costume exhibit with the unmatched style of Mabel “Madea” Earlene Simmons and her colorful cast of friends and family, we create the Muumuus and Pearls exhibit—a visual documentation of Madea’s style evolution from her first stage play appearance to her last.

The Gift Shop – features a collection of limited-edition Madea branded memorabilia available for the museums first 100 guests to claim when visiting the virtual museum experience.

What’s your favorite Madea memory?