Congratulations! Marques Houston And His Teen Bride Tie The Knot In “Ultra Private” Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for singer-actor-producer Marques Houston and his wife Miya. The couple recently tied the knot after making headlines over their relationship and engagement. Marques and his 19-year-old spouse shared wedding photos and video from their special day on Instagram and details about the day with PEOPLE.

According to PEOPLE, The Houstons held an ultra-private ceremony on Monday at the Eagle Glen Golf Club in Corona, California. Houston, 39, and Dickey, 19, kept the wedding “small” due to the coronavirus concerns. Among the guests were Houston’s Immature bandmates, Jerome Jones and Kelton Kessee.

Reports say the bride wore a Jomo Patterson wedding gown which actuully brought her hubby to tears. Houston describes to PEOPLE,

“I was so nervous that I was actually shaking, but everything felt perfect when I saw Miya walk down the aisle. I told her I wasn’t going to cry, but I couldn’t hold it in. I cried like a baby.”

Awww.

For their actual “I Do’s”, Marques and Miya practiced a special handshake instead of doing customized vows. Something they both were proud of.

“We didn’t do special vows, but we did do a special handshake that we practiced for the ‘kiss the bride’ part,” Houston says.

For the wedding tunes, recording artist MAJOR also made a surprise appearance at the reception to sing Miya’s favorite song, “Why I Love You” by B2K. How sweet!

Congratulations to the Houstons!