Pay The Guys: Joe Budden Breaks Down Why ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’ Is Leaving Spotify (Video)

By far one of the biggest podcasts in hip-hop and in podcasting, in general, is the “The Joe Budden Podcast“.

Two years ago, Joe Budden entered into a deal with Spotify that would see his podcast hosted on their platform exclusively while still servicing clips for Youtube. All of the podcast’s loyal listeners didn’t hesitate and went straight to Spotify to sign up.

Recently, on recent episodes of the Joe Budden Podcast, Joe has mentioned that the podcast’s relationship with Spotify is coming to an end. Many questioned why this was happening, so Joe decided to break it all down. It’s one thing to be about money, but this is more of a “knowing your worth” moment… especially because that worth is backed by data and analytics that you know are valuable. The most striking quote from Joe was a bar that will hit the hearts of every creative:

“Everybody’s not looking to feed the soil, some are just looking to take the fruit.”

Joe continued to explain the value his podcast brought and emphasized that this is new territory, even going as far as divulging the fact that he helped Spotify construct his contract in the first place. Between Joe and his manager, Ian, fans can rest assured the next stop for the podcast will check every box required to land a deal.

We could tell you the full story, but this is better heard from Joe directly, who you can hear below. What do YOU think? Is Joe Budden making the right decision to walk away?