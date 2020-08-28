Trigger Warning* Jazmine Sullivan Returns With Smoldering Slow-Burner “Lost One” That Will Make You Drunk Text (Or Un-Block) Your Ex

Godly Soulstress Jazmine Sullivan waited for the pandemic to wear us all the way down before ripping out our heartstrings with deeply devastating new single “Lost One” that, in most cases, will make you drunk text your ex while locked down in quarantine.

Her first single in two years, Sullivan repeatedly smashes our heart with a baseball bat in the form of soul-stirringly raw vocals that continue to shape her legacy as the most gifted vocalist of her era (not named Fantasia, Ledisi or Keke Wyatt).

She took five years off between sophomore album (2010’s “Love Me Back”) and follow-up (2015’s “Reality Show”) before taking another five year break that ended with the release of “Lost One” off her upcoming EP.

“So, I’ve been quiet for a min. And by a minute I mean 5 years. But I just recently experienced something that has rocked my world and turned it upside down. Life is funny like that,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m almost sure it’s leading me on a path that will inspire an album. But for now an EP is on the way. Probably spring release. Love you all,” she added.

In the years since dropping her third album (that still goes, btw), Sullivan opened up about battling depression and escaping an abusive relationship.

“I left music because I was in a really bad relationship. It had gotten abusive. Just having to deal with the industry and that my personal life was so bad, I had to go,” she revealed in an interview with The Breakfast Club.

The abuse was so bad that she briefly lost hearing in one ear.

“I was like, ‘I might not be able to sing.’ And that kinda woke me up.”

Thankfully, she left the situation and appears to be in a much better space with new music on the way.

“It makes the quality of living so much better, when you just appreciate where you are,” said Sullivan in an interview with XO Necole. “Even if it’s not the best, even if you’re having hard times, just appreciate the fact that you’re here.”

Are you here for Jaz’s heart-shattering new single? Tell us in the comments and peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over the new drunk-text-your-ex-anthem on the flip.