Flashback Friday: Alicia Silverstone Tells The Story Of Her Iconic Yellow Plaid ‘Clueless’ Costume [VIDEO]

Alicia Silverstone is an icon living. The ‘Clueless’ star recently did an interview with VOGUE where she discussed the yellow plaid suit she wore for the film’s opening scenes and how it set the stage for fashion moving forward.

We love this! It’s really interesting to see how much Alicia still looks the same and has the same mannerisms, and it’s funny to hear her talk about all the fittings and costumes. We’re happy to see costume designer Mona May getting her recognition as well. Did you enjoy ‘Cher’ going down memory lane?