Ball-itics As Usual: Draymond Green Offers Lengthy Response To Those Who Believe “Sports Can Wait”

The Milwaukee Bucks have set the entire sports world on fire when they decided to go on a labor strike to protest not only the unjust killing of Black people at the hands of police but specifically the unjust shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. From the moment that news of the strike broke, there was dissension among the players and the public-at-large about whether or not the bubble season should continue. This is actually a re-igniting of the initial debate about whether or not the bubble should have even happened considering that the country was in the midst of a grand uprising behind the murder of George Floyd.

Some folks have the cynical belief that sports are a major distraction and that people, especially Black people, can’t walk and chew gum at the same time. They are afraid that the message about social justice will be lost to dunks, and-1s, game-winning shots, and box scores. Others believe that sports provide the very platform that gives players the power to use their voices to affect the changes that they want to see in society. We all want the same thing, but how we get it has always been a point of contention in our community.

The Golden State Warriors lightning rod forward Draymond Green hears this debate loud and clear and decided to share his perspective on the matter in the comments of a Bleacher Report Instagram post about the players’ vote to continue the season.

This is my response/many questions to a guy that said sports can wait. pic.twitter.com/OShzslHnwI — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 27, 2020

