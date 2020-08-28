Mr. Chocolate Conundrum: Gizelle Bryant Once Again Responds To Phaedra Parks/Jamal Bryant Rumors

Gizelle Bryant is clearing the air (once again) concerning her reconciled boo’s alleged dealings with a former Bravo housewife.

If you watch The Real Housewives of Potomac then you’ve seen Gizelle coupled up with her ex-hubby Megachurch Pastor Jamal Bryant. Despite their reconciliation, however, Gizelle’s had to face rumors that Jamal was previously linked to ex-Real Housewife of Atlanta Phaedra Parks.

In case you were unaware, there was a salacious RHOA rumor that Phaedra was cheating on her (now ex) husband Apollo Nida with a man nicknamed Mr. Chocolate. Apollo MESSILY spread the rumors himself and it was later alleged that Mr. Chocolate was Jamal.

After already getting into a short shade fest with “not important” Phaedra, Gizelle spoke on the rumors again on Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queens.

Claudia Jordan, who this week alleged that Phaedra’s current boo/her ex Medina Islam, physically abused her, brought up the Jamal Bryant/Phaedra Parks rumor so Gizelle could do some rumor control. Things got a little shady after Claudia asked the admittedly “messy” question to the Bravo star.

“Claudia basically you saying she going from ex to ex to ex,” said Gizelle. “As far as the rumors are concerned, he has told me that it is not true so I’m gonna stick to what the man said,” she added noting that Phaedra fanned the flames online feeding into the rumors. […] “Hey, it’s over now cause Gizelle is back!”

She also emphasized that Phae was never a mistress in her marriage. “No, no mistress no,” said Gizelle.

Interestingly enough, Cocktails With Queens cohost Vivica Fox also jumped in the convo and noted that there were rumors that Phaedra was dating her ex, 50 Cent. If you can recall, Viv and Phae got into a brief but messy back and forth when Phaedra said that Fif’s G-Unit “strap” will have you “sprung for 20 years” sparking rumors that she was shading Vivica.

Vivica caught word of the shade and blasted “toxic trick” Phaedra by posting a text between them. In it, Phaedra tried to tell her that the post wasn’t “shady” but in Viv’s caption, it was clear that she didn’t buy it.

“I be trying to like Phaedra,” said Vivica on “Cocktails With Queen.”

Lots to unpack here in this video like all this “Phaedra, Phaedra, Phaedra” talk—but it all sounds like it was in good fun, kinda.

You can watch this messy Auntie/ Mr. Chocolate coated shade fest below.