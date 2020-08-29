No Cryin’ At The Pynk! Peep Some Peak Uncle Clifford Preview Clips From Episode 7 Of “P-VALLEY” [VIDEO]

This Sunday STARZ Original Series “P-VALLEY” returns with an all new episode Sunday August 30th at 8PM ET/PT and we can’t wait! Episode 7 is titled “LAST CALL FOR ALCOHOL,” and y’all already know things have been looking kinda uncertain for the future of the Pynk — between the thread of the casino and Uncle Clifford’s debts AND all that has been threatening Mississippi, Autumn and Mercedes — things have been intense! In this episode Uncle Clifford goes to war for the hearts and minds of Chucalissa. Back at the club, the Pynk family comes together to prepare for its biggest night yet.

We’ve got two preview clips from Sunday night’s episode. In the first, Mercedes has to remind Uncle Clifford of his own rules.

Check out the clip:

No Cryin at the Pynk



The network also released the upcoming playlist for Sunday’s episode. It’s so dope that J. Alphonse Nicholson is really out here performing original music for this TV show. We also love that Mississippi native Big K.R.I.T. has music on the episode.

In the second clip Uncle Clifford has to READ a whole officer for threatening to fine him. Check it out below:

“P-Valley” airs on Sundays at 8PM ET/PT on STARZ and streams on the STARZ app.