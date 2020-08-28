BossipSounds: Crowned Up Singer Neisha Neshae Keeps It Pushing In “New Days” [Music Video]

“Two middle fingers to my enemies!”

The Queen of R&B Trap, as singer Neisha Neshae coined for herself, is wearing her crown — literally in her latest music video for “New Days”. The 23-year-old Gemini is good about dropping music to feed her generation Z fanbase, being recently featured on the soundtrack for Netflix comedy-action film “Koffee & Kareem.” The Ypsilanti, Michigan born hustler also just launched her own merchandise line, featuring “Love Life” apparel, mimicking the title of her recently shot in Puerto Rico music video and single.

Neisha shared her thoughts on the inspiration behind “New Days”,

“Sometimes we battle with self discovery or staying focused when a relationship ends or a friendship is no longer what it used to be, however it doesn’t matter how many times you fall…as long as you get back up.”

“New Days” is produced by Coal Cash Blac and the video is directed by Boomin Filmz. Are you feeling it?

Hit play to listen.