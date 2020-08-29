Rest Well, King: Beloved Actor Chadwick Boseman Passes Away Following Cancer Battle

We are deeply saddened to report that actor Chadwick Boseman’s passing has been confirmed, according to Associated Press reports. The actor was diagnosed in 2016 with colon cancer according to a statement released by his rep.

His family also released an official statement on his social media accounts.

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣

⁣

Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣

⁣

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣

⁣

It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣

⁣

He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣

⁣

The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣

This news is heartbreaking. Our prayers go out to his loved ones. 2020 continues to be devastating.

Ironically Boseman passed away on the same day Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day. Boseman was 43-years-old.

Tributes have been pouring in since the news was confirmed.