Gone Too Soon: Actors Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe Pay Their Respects To Chadwick Boseman

Yesterday, the tragic news broke that Chadwick Boseman–who portrayed Black Panther, Jackie Robinson, and more–passed away after a four year battle with colon cancer. Chadwick kept his battle a secret, with seemingly no one but his immediate knowing about the battle he was fighting while portraying our favorite characters.

Fans speculated he was ill earlier this year when he took on Instagram to celebrate Jackie Robinson, but the assumptions ended up being shrugged off as him losing weight for an upcoming role. Oddly enough, his passing came on Jackie Robinson Day.

Boseman touched the hearts of many and, most importantly, gave a whole generation of children growing up today the ability to know what it’s like to see a superhero on the big screen the same color as them. His performance in The Black Panther would go on to be the 11th highest-grossing movie of all time and officially mark Chadwick as a global superstar. Black Panther’s sequel was in the early stages of production and slated for May 6th, 2022.

With the connected slate of Marvel movies, Chadwick spent a majority of his time on set working with the same Marvel cast, many of which took to social media to show their respects for him once they learned of his passing. Click the jump to see all of the heartfelt messages from his MCU family.

I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020