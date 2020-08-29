Desus & Mero: Jaden Smith Talks Voter Registration, Just Water & New Music [Video]

Jaden Smith is the latest guest to stop by Desus & Mero for a virtual interview.

This is a reunion, of sorts, for these three, who all worked on Ezra Koenig’s show Neo Yokio together–making this conversation extra special. During the interview, Jaden talks to Desus and Mero about his multiple business ventures, which includes initiatives like getting people to register to vote, a sneaker collab with New Balance, his water company Just Water, and even his new album: Cool Tape Volume 3. Elsewhere in the conversation, Smith talks about what it was like making Neo Yokio with the guys and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, big Toblerones, and his thoughts on growing up in the public eye with some of the most famous people in the world as his parents.

Even though he’s only 22 years old, both Jaden and his younger sister, Willow, have been wise beyond their years for a long time now. Hearing about all of Jaden’s business ventures and how dedicated he is to helping the planet is sure to inspire some young people just like him, which is all you can really hope for in the world.

Watch the extended interview for yourself down below: