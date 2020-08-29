Saweetie Taps DaBaby, Post Malone & Jack Harlow For A New Remix Of Her Smash Hit “Tap In” [Video]

Saweetie has enlisted the help of Post Malone, Jack Harlow, and DaBaby for a brand new remix of her already popular track, “Tap In.”

Just a few months after the single’s original release, the California native has returned with the track’s official remix, which features contributions from three of the biggest names in music right now.

Since the song first came out in mid-June, “Tap In” managed to climb the Billboard charts, topping the U.S. and Global Thriller charts for two weeks along with peaking at No. 3 on Urban Radio and making the Top 10 on Rhythm Radio. The track also earned Saweetie a Song of the Summer nomination at the 2020 VMAs, which airs this weekend.

“Tap In” is expected to appear on the rapper’s highly-anticipated project, Pretty Bitch Music, which will feature production from Timbaland and Danja. Saweetie recently talked to Paper about the project, revealing that she’s spent a lot of time working on it throughout the coronavirus lockdowns, which ended up actually giving her more control over the final product.

“Taking complete control of the creative process. I am a creative individual, but because I was traveling, flying and working so much, other people were having to do that for me and that is why my work hasn’t translated at its highest potential,” Saweetie explained. “Being able to sit at home has given me the time and freedom to do my own outlines, mood boards and talk to the people who make s**t poppin’. I am excited because I have complete creative control over my project because I have all this downtime.”

While we wait for Pretty Bitch Music to drop, check out the brand new remix to “Tap In” down below: