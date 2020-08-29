Pink Slips: Masika Kalysha Fired From Film After Awful “Kidnapping” Stunt

Masika Kalysha has been relieved from her role on UMC’s “Double Cross” after faking a kidnapping on her Instagram page earlier this week. The actress recorded a video of herself with fake wounds and bruises that seemed eerily real, leading fans to think she was being held captive. It wasn’t until she started asking for “tips” to get herself free that folks realized it was a ploy to raise money for herself through OnlyFans.

Masika has since claimed she was using the stunt to raise awareness about child sex trafficking while she worked on a new movie with UMC, but unfortunately, the network is not happy with Masika’s decision. UMC released a statement in response to the controversial video, which has since been deleted, announcing that it was parting ways with the ex “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star.

The statement reads:

“In light of the offensive video posted by Masika Kalysha while on the set of our series, “Double Cross,” we’ve made the decision to part ways with her immediately and will be recasting her role. “Double Cross” was created to shed light on the horrors of sex trafficking and we strongly condemn any inclination that such a serious issue should be made light of.”

Masika, not happy with the decision of the film company, had a few words to say about the situation on Twitter. She called it all “disheartening.”

The rug has be completely pulled from beneath me. My entire team is disheartened & in disbelief. You can’t love me because I’m “salacious” & outspoken & also hate me for the same reasons. It’s a tremendously daunting feeling to be used & left for dead. I will be less trusting of — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) August 28, 2020

