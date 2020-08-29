So Sad: Former NBA All-Star Cliff Robinson Passes Away At 53

Former Trailblazer’s player and All-Star team player Cliff Robinson has sadly passed away today. Claudine Ewing of WGRZ in Buffalo, NY broke the news this morning.

#BREAKING The family of Cliff Robinson, former NBA All-Star, UConn alum and Riverside High graduate says he has died. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/2EYf0e0NPx — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) August 29, 2020

No cause of death was given but according to ESPN former Huskies coach Jim Calhoun said Robinson had a stroke 2 1/2 years ago. 6-foot-11 “Uncle Cliffy” was known for his trademark headband. Robinson spent 18 seasons in the NBA, winning the 1993 Sixth Man of the Year award and earning an All-Star nod.

According to ESPN, His streak of 461 consecutive games played with the Trail Blazers still stands as a franchise record, and Robinson still ranks among the team’s all-time leaders in blocks (2nd), points (5th), games played (5th), steals (6th), 3-pointers (7th) and rebounds (10th).

“The Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Trail Blazers great Cliff Robinson,” the team said in a statement. “… His personality and energy were unmatched, and his contributions on the court were unmistakable, helping the Trail Blazers into the playoffs each of his eight seasons with the team. … We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff’s family and loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers and all of Rip City.”

The Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Trail Blazers great Cliff Robinson. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff’s family & loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers & all of Rip City.https://t.co/X4ixK1XCPT pic.twitter.com/0njgpimiBH — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 29, 2020

May he rest peacefully. We send our condolences to the Robinson family during this tough time.