On Hold: Netflix Postpones Preview Of ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Following Chadwick Boseman’s Death

This weekend the unfortunate news of Chadwick Boseman’s passing added to an already devastating 2020. First, we lost The Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant. Now, before we’ve had enough time to heal, we lost our Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick lost a four year battle with colon cancer that only a small group of family and friends knew he was fighting. While battling cancer, he continued to chase his acting dreams and has one more movie slated to release. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom stars Boseman alongside Viola Davis. In one of his last onscreen performances, Boseman plays Levee, a conflicted trumpet player who is trying to make it in the music industry.

Upon the news of his passing, Netflix paused its planned preview of the film on Monday and issued a statement explaining their decision.

“We are heartbroken over today’s news of the passing of Chadwick Boseman, a ‘true fighter’ as his family called him in their poignant tribute. This is an incredible loss. We are canceling Monday’s preview event of ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’ Please join us in sending your thoughts to his family and loved ones.”

The film is produced by Denzel Washington, a man who played a huge rule in Chadwick’s journey and paid for part of his education before becoming an actor. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is still slated for release later this year, but with movie theaters still in limbo due to the pandemic, a release date is yet to come.