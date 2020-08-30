Megan Thee Stallion Honored Victims Of Police Brutality During A Virtual Concert

Megan Thee Stallion is making sure she uses her platform to speak out against racial injustice and police brutality.

On Saturday, the rapper took the stage for a virtual concert presented by Live Nation, which marks her first show since the “Savage” remix broke the internet and dominated the charts. While Meg obviously performed without any of her fans in attendance, the event still delivered everything supporters would want from a Megan concert, featuring high energy rapping, twerking, and performing some of her most popular tracks.

While this was a fun occasion, Thee Stallion still didn’t want to distract her fans from all of the civil unrest facing the country right now.

During the concert, the Houston native took the time to honor Black victims of police brutality in a special tribute. Following a black backdrop that reads “this s**t is exhausting,” the screen displayed names including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, and Jacob Blake, all of whom were either killed or seriously injured during police-involved incidents.

The tribute concluded with the following question: “Why is it so hard being Black in America?”