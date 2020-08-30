BOSSIP Exclusive: Tyga Set To Take The Stage At The VMA’s For The First Time Alongside The Black Eyed Peas

Tonight is the night. The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are finally here and we’ve got some exclusive info on the big event. As we previously reported, Keke Palmer will serve as host of the event and acts including Da Baby, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Machine Gun Kelly, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow and Chloe X Halle are among the night’s featured performers. The Black Eyed Peas will make their long-awaited first performance at the 2020 “VMAs” to perform their new single, “Vida Loca.” According to sources close to production, Tyga—who is featured on the single—is gearing up to hit the stage and perform with Black Eyed Peas this weekend, which will also mark his first appearance at the annual music celebration. Kinda wild that this will be a first VMA performance for them right?

Who are you most looking forward to seeing at tonight’s “VMAs”?

The 2020 MTV “VMAs” will air on Sunday, August 30th at 8PM ET/PT with the “VMAs” Pre-Show beginning at 6:30PM ET/PT exclusively on MTV. This year’s main show will simulcast across 11 ViacomCBS brands including BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, as well as The CW, making it available to an expanded broadcast audience for the first time.