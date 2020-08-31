Seen On The Socially Distanced Scene: KeKe Palmer, Doja Cat & DaBaby Attend The 2020 #VMAs

Did YOU watch the 2020 VMAs?

For the first time ever, MTV had a fan-less and socially distanced ceremony hosted outdoors by KeKe Palmer. “The gag is”, the show was originally slated to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn but was moved outside amid the coronavirus pandemic. Still despite that Keke, the first Black woman to host the VMAs, tried to keep spirits high while rocking a series of stunning looks.

She first started with an Area cocktail dress and some WAP-styled hair, before changing into a feathery Ralph and Russo dress.

Another fashion standout was pretty and pretty problematic Doja Cat who took home the Push Best New Artist VMA while rocking a Versace mini-dress before hitting 8-counts on the VMAs stage.

DaBaby popped up alongside his masked homies/America’s Best Dance Crew winners Jabbawockeez. The group later joined DaBaby for a performance that ended with the Charlotte rapper performing on top of a police car.

Lady Gaga took home five VMAS including Best Collaboration and Song Of The Year for “Rain on Me” featuring Ariana Grande and rocked five different looks each with a different mask.

Here’s Gaga winning Artist Of The Year and rocking a silver blinged out ensemble, mask included.

"Everyone always knew if they were hanging out with me that I was on a mission to spread joy through culture, through dance, through music." Congrats to @LadyGaga 💗 #GirlPower @SeeHer2020 #SeeHerHearHer #VMAs pic.twitter.com/RV6CI1n2MF — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

The Weeknd won two awards including Video of The Year for “Blinding Lights” and during his acceptance speech he dedicated his win to justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor. The Canadian singer also donned the bruised face makeup, cuts, and jacket from his ”Blinding Lights” music video and “After Hours” short film.

Also Parkwood pretties Chloe x Halle looked cyborg stunning in Whitney Houston’s The Bodyguard-style silver looks. The singing sisters who were up for Best R&B and Best Quarantine Performance VMAs and performed their track “Ungodly Hour”, the title track of their latest LP.

it’s the strut for me! pic.twitter.com/QEng986x4J — serenity updates ☀️ (@badtoarmani) August 30, 2020

What did YOU think of the 2020 VMAs? See a gallery of looks that include Jaden Smith, The Black Eyed Peas, Miley Cyrus, and more below.

Hit the flip for all the winners from the 2020 VMAs.