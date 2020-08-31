Pecan Whiskey & Pynk Slips? Funniest Tweets From The Latest “P-Valley” Episode

There’s only 1 episode left in Season 1 of “P-Valley” that’s been an addictive mishmash of skripper glittery theatrics, scammy shenanigans, shaky alliances and shady deals deep down in the Mississippi Delta.

After a brief intermission, we picked up with Uncle Clifford using Mercedes’s crooked wigged Bible thumper of a mama to lead a rally against the casino threatening the Pynk.

With this stirring up all sorts of chaos across town, the sleazy Mayor tightens his grip on the club by moving up the auction date despite Uncle Clifford’s desperate attempts to slow down the process.

This leads Uncle Clifford to gather the girls for prayer on the last night (or not?) that brings back bottom bish Mercedes on packed night that attracts the mystery man on Autumn/Hailey’s trail.

There’s also Miss Mississippi‘s newfound fame and, uh, fake baeship with buzzing local rapper Lil Murda who struggles to overcome his stage fright before romancing his boo Uncle Clifford in the countriest way ever.

We, once again, see Tyler Lepley (who plays club bouncer Diamond) giving Mississippi the secks eyes and Andre nearly entangling with Hailey/Autumn at the club before running home to his attention-deprived wife who popped up to surprise.

And yes, they have the secks–very awkward married secks–that pales in comparison to his spicy phone secks scene with Hailey/Autumn who finds herself back where she started when her past pops up in the Pynk.

A past that involves a gun and lots of cash that she’s been depositing into her accounts in a reckless scam spree that we knew would swerve left.

Oh yes, the finale is about to be some red hot Mississippi MESS that we’re sure will build on the amazing writing, acting, directing and choreography of Season 1.

How do feel about Autumn’s past finally catching up to her? What are your predictions for the finale? Tell us in the comments and peep the funniest, wildest and messiest tweets from the latest episode on the flip.