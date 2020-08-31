Confessions: LeToya Luckett Tearfully Recalls Sleeping In Her Car In L.A. After Destiny’s Child

LeToya Luckett shared for the first time openly that she was homeless after tenure with Destiny’s Child ended. The revelation happened on a livestream yesterday and in reaction, followers were sending her the flowers she deserves for her perseverance.

The actress and singer was simple “checking in” with fans on Instagram’s live stream. While chatting with one of her supporters, the topic of pursuing career dreams came up. “How did you continue pursuing your purpose even after the disappointment of [Destiny’s Child]?”, she asked. That’s when LeToya revealed one of her weakest moments happened when she was release from Destiny’s Child at merely 18-years-old. The split took a toll on LeToya’s confidence she recalls and it was a wild ride financially before she had a breakthrough.

“I’m not gonna lie to you, after DC I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I was about 18-years-old, I hadn’t live as a normal teennager, I hadn’t gone to college. Even coming out of that, I wasn’t the most secure person because I was so used to having a ‘team’ mentality to think of going out on my own was terrifying. The thought of singing made me angry. I didn’t believe I had a voice, I didn’t believe I could sing, I didn’t believe I could return to the music industry. Make a long story short, after surrendering and getting to know God on a whole ‘nother level…I learned to surrender, get out of my own way, stop living in fear and allow him to direct my path.”

LeToya went further, delving deeper into her struggles.

“During my journey I was staying at people’s house, I never told these stories before…I slept in a car in L.A. while I was making my first album. Not a lot of nights, but you know what I’m saying? I was drinking a gallon of water and buying the microwavable oodles of noodles [starts to weep]…I can’t believe I’m crying.”

Hit play at the 26 minute mark to hear it.

Destiny’s Child’s self-title first album featuring LeToya, went platinum twenty years ago. LeToya was also with the group for “Writing’s On The Wall”, their second album that went 8 times platinum and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

There’s a happy ending still being written for LeToya. Shortly after experience homelessness almost 20 years back, she recorded her first album and booked her first acting role in the moive “Preacher’s Kid”. Since then, she’s had several successful seasons as Rochelle Cross on “Green Leaf” and more recently has been sharing her journey on “Tiny & T.I.’s Friend’s & Family Hustle.”

Currently, the mom is pregnant and expecting her second child.

