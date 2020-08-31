For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch Chloe x Halle, DaBaby, The Weeknd & More Perform At The 2020 VMAs [Video]

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards, much like the rest of 2020, was quite different than year’s past. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, there was no big ceremony with everyone congregated in one place, but MTV did their best to give fans that same feeling of togetherness through the screen.

One of the biggest elements to any award show is the live performances, and the VMA’s are no different. This year, some of the most popular artists hit the virtual stage from various locations around New York City, reminding fans what it’s like to see live music again.

The night’s stacked lineup featured a medley of “Enigma,” “Chromatica II,” “911,” and “Stupid Love” from Lady Gaga, who was also joined by Ariana Grande for a debut performance of their heavily-nominated collaboration, “Rain On Me.” Lady Gaga stole the show and scored 5 VMAS including Best Collaboration and Song Of The Year for the hit track too.

The Weeknd performed “Blinding Lights,” and the artist also brought home two awards, including Video of The Year and the Best R&B category. BTS gave a performance of “Dynamite” and Miley Cyrus gave us “Midnight Sky,” where she resurrected her infamous wrecking ball. DaBaby performed a medley including “PEEPHOLE”, “Blind,” and “Rockstar.” Other performances throughout the night included Maluma, Doja Cat, Chloe x Halle, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.

Check out some of the night’s biggest and most talked-about performances from the 2020 MTV VMA’s down below to see the magic for yourself and you can view a list of last night’s winners here: