In Frisky White Folks News: Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Reportedly Already Has A Whole Husband

Brad Pitt’s new relationship is raising a lot of questions among fans, and it’s not because his love interest is 30 years younger than him.

According to reports from The Daily Mail, Pitt’s 27-year-old girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, has been married to well-known German restaurateur Roland Mary, 68, for eight years (27….married for 8 years…you do the math) and the couple share a 7-year-old son. The outlet also goes on to claim that the couple met at one of Mary’s restaurants, making this whole relationship that much more….unconventional.

The 68-year-old is reportedly on his fourth marriage, which is presumably why he doesn’t mind his wife dating the Hollywood star.

“They are still married, but you could describe their relationship as an ‘open marriage,’” a friend of the restaurateur told the Daily Mail. “He has been married several times and has five children, he is not interested in negativity or jealousy.”

Poturalski’s relationship with Pitt was confirmed by Page Six last week after the couple was seen arriving at Le Bourget airport outside Paris together before making their way to the actor’s chateau in the South of France.

The model may have met the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star at her husband’s restaurant last summer, since Pitt was there promoting the movie at the time. Poturalski flew to Los Angeles a few weeks later, which is when she and Pitt reportedly began hooking up, which includes attending a Kanye West concert together in November, according to Page Six.

As for Brad Pitt’s ongoing divorce battle with Angelina Jolie, his estranged wife is trying to get the judge tossed from their divorce case, claiming the jurist hasn’t been forthright enough about previous dealings with one of Pitt’s lawyers. Pitt’s lawyers noted in responding court papers that the judge is the one whom Jolie picked to marry them in 2014.