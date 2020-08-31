Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Montecito Move Is Upsetting Their Neighbors
SMH: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Montecito Move Is Reportedly Upsetting Their New Neighbors
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are just trying to get a little privacy, but it looks like that may not be possible–even in their notoriously low key new neighborhood.
The pair dropped a whopping $14 million on a mansion in Montecito, California earlier this month, but according to reports from TMZ, their neighbors are already upset at all the attention their move is bringing to town.
The quiet town located just outside of Santa Barbara is still buzzing about its newest residents, though some of the locals aren’t so happy. Harry and Meghan haven’t even been seen in public yet, but their mere presence is driving folks wild because of the influx of paparazzi on the hunt for the first shot of the couple.
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.