From The Heart: Denver Nuggets Baller Jamal Murray’s Tearfully Emotional Post Game Interview About Social Justice After Dropping 50 [Video]

Jamal Murray vs. Donovan Mitchell has been one of the joys of the NBA bubble. Their respective teams, The Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz have been battling game after game to advance to the second round of the playoffs. Last night, Jamal Murray kept his team’s season alive with yet another 50-point performance in game 6. It was the third game in a row that Murray notched 40+…

JAMAL MURRAY 🏹🔥

1st player with 3 straight 40-PT playoff games since Iverson in 2001! 50 PTS, 6 AST, 70% FG

42 PTS, 8 AST, 65% FG

50 PTS, 7 AST, 58% FG

pic.twitter.com/EjVkMuEk9t — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 31, 2020

To describe his performance was inspiring is doing it a great injustice. He was otherworldly.

After the game, Jamal wasn’t really trying to talk about himself or his game. He was overcome with emotion when talking about the continued fight for social justice. Specifically for Breonna Taylor and George Floyd who he wears proudly on his sneakers every single game.

“They give me power”, Jamal said tearfully. It’s clear that the events of last week, compounded with the events of 2020, on top of the years of systemic abuse and oppression that Black America has faced is weighing heavily on a young man who is sick and tired of being sick and tired.

Murray continued:

“It’s an emotional thing because it’s not just me. … It’s lives. It’s not … it’s your life. Imagine losing your life. I don’t know what else to say. Imagine a father losing their life while they have kids. Imagine a father, a son, a brother getting shot seven times in front of their kids. Imagine that.”

The NBA shared the exact sentiment when all of the players staged a major boycott during last weeks NBA Finals. Murray is in the middle of a winning streak that few players in NBA history have experienced. He is the third player to score 50 points in a potential elimination game joining the ranks of Sleepy Floyd and Wilt Chamberlain.

God bless him, his NBA brothers, and WNBA sisters. Press play on the video below to watch Jamal’s emotional post-game interview.