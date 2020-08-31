‘Now Is Not The Time For Divisiveness’: Wisconsin Governor Asks Trump To Reconsider His Visit To Kenosha

The Governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, is asking Donald Trump to reconsider his visit to Kenosha.

Since it was announced, many see his planned visit as an act that will only harm the city in the wake of the tragic shooting of Jacob Blake.

On Sunday, Evers shared a letter he wrote to Trump, expressing concern about the visit, which he emphasizes will “only hinder” the healing of the city.

“These past few months, from managing a pandemic to facing entrenched racial disparities and inequities, our state—like so many others—has faced unimaginable challenges,” Evers said. “But this past week has been particularly difficult. Kenosha and communities across Wisconsin are enduring extraordinary grief, grappling with a Black man being shot seven times and the loss of two additional lives on Tuesday night at the hands of an out-of-state armed militant.”

Not only that, a visit from Trump could “delay” the work Evers says is being done to “overcome division” and move forward as a community.

“Now is not the time for divisiveness,” Evers continued. “Now is not the time for elected officials to ignore armed militants and out-of-state instigators who want to contribute to our anguish.”

JUST IN: @GovEvers sends letter to @realDonaldTrump asking the president to reconsider his planned visit to Kenosha on Tuesday.

The letter here ⬇️: pic.twitter.com/AhqG5bRFXt — Victor Jacobo (@victorjacobo_) August 30, 2020

Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, has also condemned Trump’s plans, comparing his visit to “a barrel of gasoline rolling in.” Barnes also noted the dangers of the message Trump has been pushing prior to announcing a visit to Kenosha.