“Doubling Down With The Derricos” Exclusive: With 14 Kids At Home It’s Time To Hire A Nanny, But Who Is Watching Who? [VIDEO]

We LOVE this family! A brand new episode of “Doubling Down With The Derricos” airs tomorrow night on TLC and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. With Dyver and De’Aren home from the hospital and Dawsyn scheduled to come home soon, Karen and Deon know they desperately need help to manage the household. They set their sights on hiring a nanny but before they put her to the test, they let the kids know to keep an eye on Nanny Robin. Check out the clip below:

If you haven’t watched this show yet we guarantee it will put a smile on your face. Here’s the show description:

Sleepless nights, sibling squabbles and a living room full of toe-tripping toys is the norm for any family with kids. Magnify that by 11 with triplets on the way and you have the Derricos, who celebrate life and embrace its hurdles and drama with open arms every day. The new kids on the block in TLC’s popular family neighborhood, Karen and Deon Derrico always wanted a large family but never in their wildest dreams expected to be quite so blessed (though multiples are prevalent on both sides of their family)! Karen and Deon use open and honest dialogue when parenting their kids with a modern take and give viewers an unfiltered look into their bustling, sweet and growing family in a series that is all heart.

A new episode of “Doubling Down With The Derricos” airs at 10 PM EST on TLC this Tuesday