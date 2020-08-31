Get Well Soon: #LHHATL’s Tokyo Vanity Shares Scary Images Of Swollen Eyes, Heads To The E.R. [Video]

Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

Prayers up for reality star and rapper Tokyo Vanity who is experiencing a health scare. The Louisiana native shared video on Instagram today of her face and eye area swelling up, where she looked almost unrecognizable. Tokyo polled fans over her condition, “y’all think I’m allergic to something?”

Concerned commenters urged the star to head to the E.R. ASAP.

In a second post, Tok updated fans with a photo and her eyes looked glued shut almost. Tokyo then confirmed she’s be heading to see a doctor via the emergency room.

Hailing from New Orleans, Louisiana, Tokyo Vanity rose to fame for her 2015 hit “That’s My Best Friend”, which went viral all across the internet. The rapper has garnered attention from fans for her body positivity and she’s been on a mission to stay healthy and lose weight.

Her trainer @BodyByTed has been sharing these astonishing weight loss pictures of the rapper since she first began her journey. Apparently she was able to lose an incredible 50 pounds since January. Tokyo attributed her healthy routine to following her meal plan, staying active and at times, working out almost twice a day to keep fit.

We hope Tokyo is feeling better ASAP! Does this look like allergies to you?