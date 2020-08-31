Congratulations! Blushing Bride Niecy Nash Ties The Knot With Songstress Jessica Betts ‘Love Wins!’

According to Niecy Nash herself, she’s a happily married woman again!

The Claws star shocked fans today, August 31, with a pic of herself walking hand in hand down the aisle with songstress Jessica Betts.

“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” Niecy captioned a photo from her nuptials. “#LoveWins,” she added with a rainbow emoji.

Her bride Jessica also posted their wedding photo captioned; “I got a whole wife.”

The news prompted fans to allege that Niecy and Jessica were just prepping for the new season of Claws on TNT, but this looks like the real deal.

Celebrity photographer Robert Ector posted a congratulatory message to the couple from the private outdoor ceremony and Niecy and Jessica’s wedding planner William P. Miller of WPMiller Moments extended his congrats as well.

Other congratulatory messages to the couple came from Lena Waithe, Ava Duvernay, Karrueche, and influencer La La Milan who wrote in Niecy’s comments; “I came back to say, we held this like a Kylie Jenner pregnancy.”

The official @ClawsTNT account added; “Our leading lady is official of the market. #Period #ClawsUp.” Niecy herself shared a pic of herself and Jessica on her IG story captioned; “#PlotTwist”.

Jessica previously posted her wife on social media, both times while working on Claws. Jessica previously called Niecy an “inspiration.”

She also previously posted Niecy singing her song “Catch Me” before Niecy’s character Desna wed Ruval at the end of Claws season 2.

Jessica played the character Nadege on the series.

In October of last year, Niecy announced that she and her then-husband Jay Tucker were divorcing after 8 years of marriage. The actress posted a joint statement from herself and Tucker confirming their split and dubbed their marriage a “joyous ride.”

“We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have. Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage,” said the pair in the statement. “Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share — present tense,” they continued. “Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years,” they said. “We are grateful. Niecy Nash + Jay Tucker.”

Niecy’s latest nuptials are her third marriage, she previously divorced her first husband Don Nash in 2007.

If the name Jessica Betts sounds familiar, it’s because she was the winner of Missy Elliot’s 2005 UPN reality show “Road to Stardom.”

Congrats to the Betts!